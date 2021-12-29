SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures being deemed "dangerously cold" in Spokane by national weather authorities, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has some tips for staying safe.
Being exposed to temperatures in the teens and below can be dangerous for anyone including animals, but especially infants and the elderly.
Here's SRHD's list of tips for preparing for and weathering the extreme cold:
Preparing for extreme cold
- Stock up on emergency supplies for communication, food, safety, heating and vehicles
- Ready.gov winter weather checklists from ready.gov
- SRHD – Be prepared for emergencies
- SRHD – Extreme Cold Preparedness
- Listen to the radio or television, or follow social media channels, for winter storm forecasts and other information
- Have appropriate cold weather clothing available
- Make sure fireplace functions properly
- Fill your vehicle’s gas tank
During periods of extreme cold
When residents must use space heaters and fireplaces to stay warm, the risk of household fires increases, as well as the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Use fireplaces, wood stoves, or other combustion heaters only if they are properly vented to the outside and never use a charcoal or gas grill indoors—the fumes are deadly.
Here are other tips to keep residents safe during extreme cold temperatures:
- If an individual must go outdoors, wear several layers of loose fitting, light weight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. Wear mittens rather than gloves. Wear a hat. Cover mouth with a scarf to protect lungs from extremely cold air.
- Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia:
- Signs of frostbite include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, or numbness.
- Signs of hypothermia include slurred speech, disorientation, uncontrollable shivering, stumbling, drowsiness and body temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit or less.
- If a resident becomes trapped outside, get out of the wind and stay dry. Build a lean-to or snow cave if nothing else is available. Do not eat snow; it will make you too cold.
- Do not drive unnecessarily.
Pets are at risk of serious health issues or death too
- Keep pets inside.
If you let them out for any reason, wait and let them back in right away.
If you have concerns for the safety of an animal that should be indoors, please contact SCRAPS at: (509) 477-2532.
Warming Shelter
The City of Spokane activated a temporary warming center located at the Spokane Convention Center and operated by the Guardians Foundation. The center will be open through noon on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Further information on this shelter and other warming resources, visit the City’s website.