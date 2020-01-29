Hundreds of high school cheerleaders are preparing for the Universal Cheerleader Association National Championships that are February 7 through February 9, including North Central High School.
"This is the first time NCHS has qualified so it's a really big deal for us," Head Coach Amanda Fuentes said. "That is the end all be all for high school cheerleading."
UCA Championships is the high school equivalent of the competition featured in Netflix's hit docu-series "Cheer." The series follows Navarro College through the trials and tribulations of intense practices before they head to compete.
"The Netflix documentary did a really really good job at showing the level at which these kids compete. They push themselves at practices and it's so much more than what people see on the sidelines at games," Coach Fuentes said.
Fuentes said cheer has evolved from its original form of supporting athletics and it now teaches leadership skills, time management and teamwork.
"It's one of those sports where the girls trust other people to lift their bodies into the air and catch them and make sure they don't get hurt and they build this trust which is much different than anything you've ever experienced before," Coach Fuentes said. "That can bring kids out of a lot when they don't have tight structure from somewhere else in their life."
NCHS Cheer is hosting a free nationals showcase on Monday, February 3 at 5 p.m. in the NCHS Commons.
