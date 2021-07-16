SPOKANE, Wash. - Records aren't the only things broken by the heatwave looming over Spokane. Now, high-traffic areas on I-90 and US-2 are showing signs of heat-related damage.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews are finding areas where pavement has been lifted due to scorching temperatures.
Crews have found damage on westbound I-90 off-ramp to Lincoln Street, eastbound I-90 off-ramp to Liberty Lake and eastbound US-2 off-ramp to I-90.
There's also been damage to the bridge over Little Spokane River. Crews have patched it for now and repairs are set to happen next week.
Here's some photos from WSDOT of the distressed areas: