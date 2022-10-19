Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission considers historic status for two properties

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission (SHLC) will consider adding two properties to the Spokane Register of Historic Places at its meeting on Oct. 19.
The commission will consider the Edwin & Dorothy Matthews House and the Studio Apartments.
The Matthews House, located at 1326 South Ballou Road, was built in 1938. According to SHLC, the building is an example of the Regency Revival style, which was popular across the country from 1930 to 1950. The house's windows are also distinguished with an Art Deco-style influence.
The Matthews House is eligible for listing on the Spokane Register of Historic Places under category C for its architectural significance.
The second property that will be considered for listing on the Spokane Register of Historic Landmarks is the Studio Apartments building.
The Studio Apartments building is located on Spokane's lower South Hill at 1102 West 6th Avenue. According to SHLC, The Studio Apartments building's significance lies in its design and its association with the prominent Spokane architects who designed the building – the firm of McClure and Adkison along with associate, Bruce Walker whose parents were the clients and first residents.
The building is eligible for Spokane register category C as well.
The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. You can find more information on how to participate here.