Spokane County Sheriff’s Office patrols will keep an extra-close eye on area lakes during the long holiday weekend.
The Sheriff’s Office says the main priority is to ensure everyone is staying safe out on the water. One goal of the patrols is to check safety equipments on as many boats as possible. Boaters are encouraged to check fire extinguishers, whistles, life jackets, navigation lights and other safety gear before pushing off from the dock.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters to bring their boater education card if they intend to drive a boat. Deputies say driving without the card can mean a $99 dollar fine for violators. They will also check boat registration.
Deputies say they’re on the lookout for unsafe boating behavior. They will check for drunk or otherwise impaired drivers. A BUI can cost violators thousands of dollars and have other serious consequences.