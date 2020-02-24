If you spent any time driving down Ash St. on Monday, you probably saw a house with caution tape around it and a sign warning of poison posted on the front lawn near the Buckeye Avenue intersection.
We found out that it's just related to some construction projects happening at the home, but the special precautions are being taken due to lead paint be present in the home.
It turns out, if you're home was built before 1978, it's pretty likely that you have lead paint in your house. It's only harmful if you eat it, or if dust from that paint is inhaled.
In most homes, the lead paint has likely been painted over with latex paint, and will only cause harm if you disturb the original lead paint, like during a construction project.
If it is eaten or inhaled, it can be extremely harmful, especially to children under the age of six years old. Lead poisoning can damage children's mental and physical development, and can even be fatal in high enough levels.
To find out how to test if your home has lead paint, click HERE.
