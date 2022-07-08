SPOKANE, Wash. - There might finally be some good news for future home buyers! The market may be taking a turn, according to local realtor, Marianne Bornhoft.
“I’m looking right now with buyers every day. And they are still out there looking, and they are still making offers, and there are still bidding wars. There just aren't maybe 17 offers now, there’s seven,” Bornhoft explained.
Those bidding wars were a result of high demand and lack of inventory, which drove prices up. But Bornhoft said unreasonable prices aren’t going to last.
“What I do think is going to happen is people are going to be more realistic in their pricing,” predicted Bornhoft.
It comes down to supply and demand. As of the end of June, new listings and inventory were up, and more houses on the market means more flexibility for buyers and, hopefully, price reductions.
Now that there are more options for buyers, Bornhoft says inventory is staying on the market longer. According to the Spokane Realtors Association, houses are staying on the market 50% longer this month compared to the last.
“We are still seeing six days on the market,” Bornhoft said. “One and a half months of inventory, that’s nothing. I mean, really, it’s still a very competitive market."
Bornhoft advises potential homeowners, "If you're a buyer looking, you can find what you want, but you have to be realistic.”