Alfredo LLamedo, an activist on homelessness in Spokane, has passed away after a battle with liver disease.
According to family members, Alfredo died Sunday. His family is arranging a candlelight vigil on Monday, Sept. 23 around Spokane City Hall during a Town Hall meeting.
Alfredo was known for starting a hunger strike in protest of a sit-and-lie ordinance, and orchestrated the "Camp Hope" movement that lined tents outside City Hall with dozens of people from Spokane's transient population.
Alfredo had been diagnosed with de-compensated cirrhosis of the liver back in August.
“You can either choose to lay down and go down, or you can choose to live your life,” he told our partners at the Spokesman-Review back in May. “It’s kind of unnerving not knowing when for sure that time is going to come. But you do what you got to do.”