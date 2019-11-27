Spokane homeowner captures video of porch pirate stealing package moments after it was dropped off

SPOKANE, Wash. - Porch pirates are out and about in full force for the holiday season and one Spokane homeowner caught a theft on camera that seems to confirm a commonly held theory - that these pirates follow package delivery trucks and take advantage of the drop off if the homeowner isn't there.
In the video, the UPS driver is seen dropping off a package at Eric Molina's home.
Molina said he got an alert that the package had been delivered, ran home on his lunch break and discovered there was nothing there.
That's because moments after the UPS driver took off, a truck pulled in.
A woman is seen on the video getting out of the passenger door, darts up to the porch and steals the package, which was a Christmas gift.
Molina filed a report, and if anyone recognizes the person in the video, they are asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
