Spokane homeowner warns other about rental scam

Daniel Aff keeps up with his property, it's an investment he's had for 10 years, but now it's time to move on.
"I'm at the point where I don't have a lot of time to continue being a landlord so we remodeled the house and I put it up for sale," Aff said.
But something strange happened last week, a friend told him about an ad on Facebook Marketplace that has since been deleted.
"It (his home) was for rent and that the rent was 700 dollars a month and it's not for rent," Aff said.
Aff and his girlfriend were able to find the alleged scammer.
They say they were able to get a lease agreement and an application.
On the agreement, it even lists Aff as the landlord.
"It is extremely nerve wracking," Aff said. "It amazes me how far someone is willing to go to steal money from people."
Aff says he contacted his realtor about what happened and also has a message for those looking to rent.
"I know that the market is flooded right now with people trying to rent homes because there's not enough houses to buy," Aff said, "so I just don't want somebody to be scammed out of money. It's clear that if you're not physically meet with somebody or an agent."
"You probably shouldn't give any money over the internet."