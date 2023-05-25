SPOKANE, Wash. — The world's largest three-on-three basketball tournament is returning to downtown Spokane for its 31st year on June 24-25, 2023.
Spokane Hoopfest is an outdoor festival that attracts more than 6,000 teams, 3,000 volunteers, 225,000 fans and 450 courts spanning 45 city blocks. The event features divisions for players of all ages, heights and skill levels, from youth to elite to senior.
The tournament also offers a variety of activities and entertainment for spectators, such as shopping, food and interactive games. Some of the highlights include the International 3X3 Division, which follows the official FIBA rules and regulations, and the Ten Capital Team Check-In, which allows teams to pick up their packets and merchandise at the US Pavilion of Riverfront Park.
The registration fee for standard divisions is $164 ($144 for youth), while the elite divisions and the international 3X3 division cost $204. The deadline for online registration is May 31. Teams can also register by mail or in person at the Hoopfest office.
Teams are required to check in before their first game at the Plaza area of the US Pavilion of Riverfront Park. The check-in hours are Thursday, June 22 from 2-7 p.m., Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 24 from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
The tournament follows a set of official rules that aim to ensure safety and sportsmanship among players and spectators. The rules include a technical foul policy that penalizes unsportsmanlike acts such as profanity, taunting, baiting and trash talking. The rules also specify the scoring system, the game duration, the timeouts, the substitutions and the tiebreakers.
The event organizers encourage participants and visitors to follow them on social media using the hashtags #HoopfestIsBack and #BackToTheStreets for updates and information.
For more details about Spokane Hoopfest 2023, visit their website at www.spokanehoopfest.net or call their office at (509) 624-2414.