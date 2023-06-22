SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Hoopfest posted the 2023 brackets Wednesday night, so now's the time to find where your court will be.
More than 4200 teams have been placed in brackets, and the place to find everything you need to know is the Hoopfest 2023 App! You can find your team's bracket by searching your team name or player's name on the app!
The app features everything you need to navigate Spokane Hoopfest. Go to the app follow teams to easily find game times and court locations; find your court, points of interest and events using our Hoopfest Map; search for teams, players and courts; and get important details on all the events throughout the weekend.
Click below to download the Hoopfest 2023 app in the app store today.
Apple: https://spokanehoopfest.us3.list-manage.com/track/click?u=d64f8991b9b966d9628ae562e&id=739369d362&e=f1fd1564cf
Android: https://spokanehoopfest.us3.list-manage.com/track/click?u=d64f8991b9b966d9628ae562e&id=5077ad4eb8&e=f1fd1564cf