SPOKANE, WASH- This weekend was supposed to be Spokane Hoopfest weekend but due to covid things got pushed back to September, but there were still big celebrations today in downtown Spokane to celebrate the best basketball weekend on earth.
“The last two years we were unable to celebrate Hoopfest traditionally but the tradition is still alive and strong,” Matt Santangelo the Hoopfest Director said.
That tradition lived on today as Hoopfest cut the ribbon on brand new courts in Riverfront Park that was sponsored by MultiCare a massive donation to the city of Spokane.
“Knowing what they cost we are approaching $3 million reinvested into the community,” Santangelo said.
The courts opened up in downtown Spokane as an effort on behalf of multiple organizations tapping into the art community as well as leaving a mural on top of the court.
“Really that is the mission, to create the best basketball experience on earth and part of that obviously is creating access to the game,” Santangelo said.
But Hoopfest is so much more than just basketball for the Spokane community, according to Santangelo it is a huge financial contributor to the Spokane economy, in total adding an economic boost of close to $50 million a year.
“A lot of people don’t know the organization around the event,” Santangelo said, “or the things that we do throughout the year, they just think that Hoopfest is this great community event that shows up once a year and goes away and that’s not true.”
Many small businesses wait all year for the event so its cancellation has been a hardship.
“When you think about the people we impact the most it’s hotels, it's bars, it’s restaurants it’s retail downtown,” Santangelo said, “these are small businesses or businesses, in general, have been really, really negatively impacted by the pandemic.”
Santangelo says that his team finds motivation in knowing that they’ll be able to host the event and make an economic impact for so many small businesses right here in Spokane but add that impact that Hoopfest makes on Spokane can’t be done without you.
“Registration is open, that first deadline is the end of July and registration is going well it gives a sense of optimism and encouragement to our office and to the possibility of Hoopfest in September and then will get back to June in 2022 really it’s just about continuing to do good things in our community,” Santangelo said.
