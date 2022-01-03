SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Hoopfest Association announced Monday Riley Stockton as their new executive director.
The search for a executive director began in November 2021 after then-Executive Director Matt Santangelo announced his departure to take opportunities in the medical device sales field. He was with Hoopfest for 7 1/2 years.
Stockton has a history playing basketball in Spokane and Seattle, from high school basketball at Ferris and participating in Hoopfest to four years playing at Seattle Pacific University, according to Hoopfest's release.
Stockton also has experience working operations and event planning with the Special Olympics.