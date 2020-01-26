The news of Kobe Bryant's death stunned Spokane's basketball community on Sunday.
Spokane Hoopfest Association executive director Matt Santangelo said this community loves the sport, and he's among the many people stunned by the news of Bryant's death.
"When you lose someone like that, it just gives everyone a little bit of perspective that we can't take this stuff for granted," Santangelo said. "We can't take this opportunity that we have to provide this game to the next generation for granted. We can't take parenting for granted. We really have to strive to get better each and every day."
Santangelo said Bryant's death is a huge loss. He said the news hit hard for him personally because he is also a father and a coach, and this serves as a reminder that tomorrow is never promised. He hopes to honor the late NBA legend's memory by continuing to share the love of basketball with Spokane.
"Hopefully because we have such a passion for basketball in our community through all the different ways that it comes to life... this gives us a little bit of pause," Santangelo said. "A little bit of perspective. A little bit of hug your kids a little tighter tonight."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.