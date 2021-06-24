...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions will develop in central
Washington on Friday and build into eastern Washington and north
Idaho over the weekend.
* WHERE...Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Winthrop, Omak, Grand Coulee,
Moses Lake, Ritzville, Pullman, Moscow, Spokane, Couer d'Alene,
Deer Park, and Colville.
* WHEN...From Friday through Wednesday, and possibly through the end
of next week.
* IMPACTS...Unprecedented triple digit heat and unusually warm
overnight temperatures will make it difficult to control the build
up of heat in homes without air conditioning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event will likely be one of the most
extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the
Inland Northwest. Unprecedented heat will not only threaten the
health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our
region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the
impacts our ongoing drought.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
&&