SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Hospitality Coalition is hosting a job fair on Monday, June 28 from 3-6 p.m. It will be at The Wonder Building located at 835 N. Post Street.

People looking for jobs, and employers, are expected to attend through the duration of the three hour event. 

You're asked to register ahead of time. You can do that by clicking here

For more information about the Spokane Hospitality Coalition in general, click here

