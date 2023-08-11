SPOKANE, Wash. — A pair of Spokane homelessness and housing advocates are suing to have a controversial encampment initiative thrown off the November ballot.
Former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart and homeless advocacy group Jewels Helping Hands argue in their lawsuit that initiatives aren't a legal way of enacting homelessness response plans.
The initiative would ban encampments within 1,000 feet of certain facilities, including childcare, parks, schools and playgrounds.
Spokane Attorney Brian Hansen, who filed the petition to add the initiative to the ballot, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. When he first proposed the initiative in May, he argued the ordinance doesn't just target homeless encampments, but the homelessness issue was considered.
"While this initiative was not drafted solely with homeless encampments in mind, one only has to read the several sworn affidavits filed as part of the City’s nuisance litigation against the Department of Transportation to be concerned with the incredibly inappropriate and unacceptable things that children were exposed to in the area surrounding Camp Hope," Hansen wrote in a statement at the time.
But Stuckart and Jewels Helping Hands see the initiative as a direct attempt to legislate homelessness policies in Spokane. It also would amend city zoning laws, something that the plaintiffs believe go against state law.
"By attempting to modify the zoning code, the Initiative runs afoul of the most well-established limit on the scope of local initiative process," the plaintiffs wrote in the lawsuit. "As early as 1976, the State Supreme Court held that only the legislative body can modify zoning codes."
The plaintiffs also argued the initiative is self-defeating.
"While the Initiative’s sponsors are impatient for action on homelessness, as are we all, the Initiative could undermine the significant action that is already underway," the lawsuit reads. "For example, the City and its regional partners are working towards creating a regional homelessness authority,2 but such regional action would become impossible if the voters of any one jurisdiction could utilize the initiative process to undermine regional decision-making and cooperation."
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, who is up for reelection on November's ballot, challenged Stuckart and Jewels Helping Hands Director Julie Garcia to clarify how they're funding the lawsuit. She also suggested the lawsuit is anti-democratic.
"Ben Stuckart and Julie Garcia must step into the sunshine and tell citizens who is bankrolling their lawsuit to block the citizens from voting on the protection of our children,” Woodward wrote in a statement.
Garcia, for her part, pointed out her funding sources are publicly available online.
"Our funding is transparent," Garcia wrote in a reply to a comment on Facebook. "Do some research. You can look it up, my 990s are current."
The lawsuit was scheduled for a hearing on Thursday, however it's unclear if that hearing happened. No hearings are scheduled in the Spokane County Superior Court viewer.