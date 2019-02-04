Spokane Housing Market Soars as More People Move to the Lilac City

When it comes to the housing market, sales across the country peaked in November of 2017 and headed down through 2018. However, there are a handful of metro areas where houses on the market are continuing to be snatched up, and Spokane is one of them.

According to realtor.com, prices are so high in many cities, its people have a few options. Instead of buying you can rent, you can move to an entirely different part of the country where prices are more affordable or you can move to a smaller city relatively close to the bigger one where prices are soaring. That's what they say is happening with Seattle and Spokane.

The median cost for a metro home in Seattle is about $550,000, while the median household income is just over $82,000. Meanwhile, here in Spokane the median home price is about $299,000, which is actually up 15.4% From last year.

Several Spokane home-buyers are coming from Seattle or Portland, and with the price comparison it makes sense.

Other skyrocketing metros include Chico, California, Birmingham, Alabama, and Greensboro, North Carolina.