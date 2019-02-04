When it comes to the housing market, sales across the country peaked in November of 2017 and headed down through 2018. However, there are a handful of metro areas where houses on the market getting snatched up, and Spokane is one of them.

According to realtor.com, prices are so high in some cities that many are facing fewer and fewer housing options. Many are moving out of big metro cities to find areas that are more affordable, and that's why sales are still seeing gains in Spokane.

The median cost for a metro home in Seattle is about $550,000, while the median household income is just over $82,000. Meanwhile, here in Spokane the median home price is about $299,000, which is actually up 15.4% From last year.

Several Spokane home-buyers are coming from Seattle or Portland, and with the price comparison it makes sense.

Other skyrocketing metros include Chico, California, Birmingham, Alabama, and Greensboro, North Carolina.