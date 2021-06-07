SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County's population growth is leading to a higher demand for single-family homes, rentals, and housing for seniors. As it steadily grows, the report estimated that the local region will require at least an additional 6800 housing units over the next 15 years.
We spoke with Ben Stuckart, of Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium, who said there are few rental properties available in Spokane.
"For market-rate apartments, the vacancy rate is about 1 percent, but since turnover is so low - because there's nowhere for anybody to move - we're seeing rates increase 20-25 percent when that apartment is open. So, an apartment that was 800 dollars, is now 1,000 dollars," Ben said.
There is a housing action plan in place to deal with the housing crisis. A public meeting will be held by The Spokane City Plan Commission on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 4:00 PM, which is open for the public to join.