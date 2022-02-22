SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Humane Society donated $250,000 towards construction of a dog park in Riverfront Park. The donation, in partnership with the Spokane Parks Foundation, is in honor of the humane society's 125th anniversary.
"Our goal is to support their vision of providing a pet-friendly space for all to enjoy in the heart of Riverfront Park," Kim Reasoner-Morin, executive director of the Spokane Humane Society said. "Proper exercise and socialization improve overall health not only for our four-legged friends, but also for their humans who love and care for them.”
According to a release, the dog park will cost $750,000 to build. When the park will be built depends on when the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane can raise the remaining $500,000. If you're interested in donating, click here.
“We are so appreciative of the Spokane Humane Society’s generous contribution towards the Riverfront Dog Park," Amy Lutz, president of the Board of Directors for the Spokane Parks Foundation said. "This is a milestone in the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane ... so that Spokanites and their pups can enjoy it for decades to come.”
A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place in Riverfront Park on June 18. During the event, a design for the dog park and its name will be revealed.