Spokane Humane Society meets fundraising goal, prepares for future emergencies

SPOKANE - The Spokane Humane Society was one of many businesses to lose power during last week's windstorm and with frigid temperatures they had to act quickly to get their animals into foster homes and other shelters.
Executive Director Ed Boks said with the help of their staff the process went smoothly but after going through that hardship they asked the community for help to fundraise for a generator.
They initially had the goal of raising $15,000 for the generator but they ended up raising $24,500. Now the money isn't only going to buy a generator but also other improvements to make sure they have access to their phones, WIFI and other essential items for the animals.
"We want to be prepared for any eventuality whether it's fire coming over the hill or another power outage," said Boks. "We want to be able to make sure that our animals are never at risk and I don't think it's ever too late or too early to make that kind of call."
Like the Humane Society, right now is the time to prepare for whatever mother nature decides to send our way next. Although generators might be out of some people's price range, you can still stock up on supplies now like batteries, flashlights, non-perishable foods, clean water, and hand sanitizer.
