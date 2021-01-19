Spokane Humane Society meets fundraising goal, prepares for future emergencies

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Spokane Area. Including I-90 toward Sprague, Highway 2 toward Davenport, and US 395 toward Mead * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and icy conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Untreated roadways may be icy due to freezing fog. Camera images from the Spokane Area are showing heavy frost on some roads where freezing fog is present. Please allow extra time to reach your destination this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&