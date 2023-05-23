SPOKANE, Wash. - An updated cat room is officially open at the Spokane Humane Society (SHS) made possible with funds received by an anonymous donor.
Benson's Place is an extra-large cat room with new, high quality kennels and special materials to lessen sound from the K9 kennels. According to SHS, Benson's Place was inspired by a one-eared orange tabby cat who was considered less desired. Benson received a second chance and found a loving home through adoption.
Benson's Place includes a zoo-like outdoor Catio with antimicrobial turf that allows the cats to get fresh air and sunshine. SHS also installed antimicrobial floors and walls improving the cleanliness and safety of the shelter while also preventing the spread of disease.
"We are truly grateful to our donors for their generosity and compassion," said Kim Reasoner-Morin, SHS Executive Director. "Thanks to their gift, we are able to provide our feline residents with an improved wellness space for many more years to come. We hope that this incredible act of kindness will inspire others to give back to their communities and make a positive impact on the lives of those around them.”