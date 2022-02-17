SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society received a $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets in Spokane for adoption and ensure they are ready to find loving homes.
According to SHS, this will help the organization by providing funding for shelter and veterinary care, and support efforts to find long-term families for homeless pets. Many animals come to them sick or in need of medical care and evaluation, and this grant will help them continue providing that to animals before placing them in the care of new families.
One other key initiative will be the continued effort to ensure every shelter animal is spayed or neutered. Pet overpopulation continues to be a huge area of concern in Spokane, and the lack of resources and homes available to these animals often results in unfortunate outcomes for the animals.
Kim Reasoner-Morin, Executive Director of the SHS, said, "We are deeply grateful to be recipients of a grant from PetSmart Charities that will improve the lives of companion animals in our community. The grant funds will be used to prepare over 2,350 companion animals for adoption with micro-chipping, spay/neuters, vaccination, and other clinical and shelter services before they enter their loving forever home in the Inland Northwest."
SHS is a no-kill shelter, meaning they will not euthanize an animal simply because they've been unable to find a new home fast enough, nor when they have treatable medical conditions. This also means the strain on their resources is greater, as they front the costs of care for animals until they're able to be rehomed.
Pets like Akiva, a 7-year-old dog who has been in the shelter for five long months waiting for a new family, are prime examples of the type of animal this grant will benefit.
"He’s a large, goofy boy who creates strong bonds with the people he loves," SHS says of the pup. "When he finally [found his forever home], he wriggled and leaped for joy as they greeted him one last time before making him a member of the family."
Stories like Akiva's are what the organization strives to make happen every day, which makes the grant all the more impactful.
"Some five million animals find their way to shelters each year," said Heidi Fulcher, Adoption Grants Manager at PetSmart Charities. “As an organization dedicated to promoting the human-animal bond, we’re thrilled to support local partners like Spokane Humane Society.
"Together, we can help adoptable pets receive vital care, along with the best chance of finding loving homes — which builds healthier families and communities.”
Spokane Humane Society says they are thankful to PetSmart Charities for their generous donation, so more pets in need will have a second chance at love.