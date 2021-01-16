It was a quiet couple of days to end an eventful week at the Spokane Humane Society.
At around 3:00am on Wednesday, the morning of the devastating windstorm, power went out at the Humane Society and the temperature began to drop.
"If it had happened earlier in the evening, it could've gotten down into the 40's or upper 30's indoors, and that would've been too much," said Executive Director Ed Boks.
Instead, his staff arrived to the frigid facility at around 5:00am on Wednesday, and after trying to find generators to borrow while learning that their power wasn't expected to come back on until Sunday evening, the Humane Society decided it would be in the best interest of the animals to foster them for a few days.
The next step was finding temporary foster families, and the Spokane community came through in a big way.
"Boy, it was like a minuteman response," Boks said, "Everybody started coming in, we were sending animals home."
"They're (the community) so open-hearted," added Sarah Benson, who works at the Humane Society as an adoption counselor, "they're so welcoming, especially people that already have animals at home. They were up for taking cats and dogs."
In a matter of hours, the animals were at their temporary homes.
"This is one of the most pet-friendly communities I've ever lived in," Boks said.
The power actually came back on ahead of schedule on Friday, and the Humane Society took advantage of the empty crates and kennels to do a deep cleaning of the facility. They began returning to the Humane Society Saturday, Boks said.
Now, the Humane Society is looking ahead to the next time the power goes out, realizing things could've been worse this time around.
"You could imagine what might have happened if the power went out while we were doing surgery or any number of things," said Boks, "we just don't want to put our animals at risk in the future."
What they're doing to help eliminate that risk is a fundraiser to buy their own generator that could power their facility if the power goes out in the future. The total cost runs about $15,000 and even though it sounds like a steep price tag, after seeing the community rally around pets in need this week, the Humane Society is confident their goal will be met.
"It's just something that we really needed and what we really need is a generator for future things that happen," said Benson, "if it happens again we don't want to go through the hardship."
"It's just a very giving community, especially when it comes to our pets," Boks said, "so I'm confident that we will have a generator up and running before the next power outage."
Friday night the Humane Society also reached out to us saying that Lois Richards, a former board member of the Humane Society said that she will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000. According to a Saturday Facebook post, the Humane Society was just $5,000 away from their goal.
A link to the Humane Society's website where you can donate can be found here.
