SPOKANE, Wash. — More than a dozen volunteers at the Spokane Humane Society have left due to concerns regarding new management.
"It was a long time coming and very difficult decision for us; we're very passionate people. We love dogs," longest-standing volunteer Brenda Wright said.
Wright added that they raised their concerns to management.
"We tried to work with management there and improve conditions to make our jobs easier and do more for dogs, and it just continued to deteriorate until it became very difficult, and we couldn't do anything for dogs, and we felt like we didn't have another option," Wright said.
Yvonne Higgins Leach, another former volunteer, called the environment "hostile" toward volunteers and said all they were trying to do was improve conditions for animals.
"I think they're looking towards a shelter in five years to be an answer for a lot of things and when working in a 1950's kennel environment day in and day out. All we want is to do that together collaboratively," Higgins Leach said.
Spokane Humane Society's Executive Director Kim Morin said they have listened and done their best to respond to their complaints, but some are just too costly.
