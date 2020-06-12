SPOKANE, Wash. - Animal welfare veteran Edward Boks has joined the Spokane Humane Society as Executive Director.
"After conducting a thorough search process, the Board of Directors are pleased to welcome Ed Boks to lead Spokane Humane Society," President of the Board Melissa Williams said. "His passion and commitment to animal advocacy along with his wealth of experience and knowledge in animal welfare will enable him to guide our organization as we adapt and prepare for the future."
Bok has more than 20 years of experience with animal welfare organizations in Arizona, California and New York, according to a release from the Spokane Humane Society. He will be focusing on the shelter's mission by infusing his programs into already-established practices.
"It is an honor to have been selected to serve as the Executive Director of the 123-year-old Spokane Humane Society," Bok said. "SHS has a rich heritage of animal welfare stewardship -- and I am thriled to be part of this organization as we launch into another decade of progressive, innovative and life-saving programs."
