After again spending parts of the morning with the worst air quality in the country, Spokane is now back into the "moderate" range Thursday afternoon. For now at least.
The air quality levels in Spokane spent most of Thursday morning either in the "unhealthy" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" ranges, but now are in the moderate range with an air quality index of 77 recorded at 12:35 p.m.
Spokane and numerous cities around the Inland Northwest like Libby, Mont.; Sandpoint, Idaho; Colville, Wash.; and Omak, Wash. have each made appearances Thursday on the EPA's list of the five-worst air quality indexes in the country. Spokane topped the list for a third time this week.
While people around the region can breath easy now, that opportunity could be short lived. The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert in Benewah, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens counties. Smoke from wildfires is expected to degrade air quality across the region.
Updated Air Quality Alert. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/35i4eVR4E8— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 8, 2019