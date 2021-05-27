SPOKANE, WA- The Spokane Indians have launched a new community partnership aimed at honoring local veterans of the armed forces.
The campaign looks to raise money for veterans foundations through the sale of new merchandise. Operation Fly Together, its official title, is centered around the KC-135 Tanker, the heart and soul of Fairchild Air Force Base.
It features a new mascot, KC, and new uniforms for the Indians to wear that are modeled after the Air Force Blues the airmen at Fairchild wear.
A portion of sales of the new merchandise will go towards the Operation Fly Together Veterans Fund, which is administered by Innovia Foundation with support from STCU, KHQ-TV, and The Spokesman-Review.
At the reveal event of the campaign Thursday, the first checks from the Operation Fly Together Veterans Fund were presented to three local veteran causes: Newby-ginnings of North Idaho for general operating expenses, restoration of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Riverfront Park, and to the Spokane Tribe of Indians for a new handicap ramp for VFW Post 10711.
"Our goal is to unite the community, and simply say thank you," Indians Senior Vice President Otto Klein said at the event today."
"We also want to say to our veterans: we see you, we hear you, you are not forgotten, and the Spokane Indians baseball team is your team," he added.