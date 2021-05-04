SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are getting ready to play games for the first time with the public in the stands since 2019. For the home opener Tuesday night, tickets are sold out. But, that's not the case for the rest of the season.
Seats are being sold in pod groups. But, what's a pod group? It means seating is sold in groups of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 seats. Fans have to buy tickets in a selected pod group. and have to purchase the entire pod. Tickets are on sale from five to seven dollars a piece.
If you need more than six tickets, you can pick more pods to meet your friends.