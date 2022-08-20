SPOKANE, Wash. - A Special Olympics team is getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity to play softball on one of Spokane's most recognizable ballfields, alongside some real-life heroes.
The Spokane Pacers–mostly consisting of students from Spokane Community College's PACE program–is taking the diamond by storm.
"We did soccer in the spring, and we actually had two gold medals at state," said Jeff Dorney, the Pacers' coach and program coordinator.
Scott Howard is the team's captain–a responsibility he takes pride in.
"I want to show my players how incredible I can do by showing up on time to practices," Howard said. "My favorite part of Special Olympics is that everyone is respectful, all of the coaches, [everyone] all over Washington."
The Pacers recently formed a relationship with the Tankers, a softball team from Fairchild Air Force Base made up of civilians, and retired and active-duty military members.
Caitlin Davis helped forge the bond between the two teams, and has coached Special Olympics for over a decade.
"Last Saturday was the first time that the Fairchild Tankers came and practiced with them and got to work one-on-one with the athletes," Davis said.
Their motivation? Preparing for next Saturday's unified game. Admission is free to the public, but all donations and jersey sales will go to Special Olympics Washington.
Every great battle deserves a coliseum too, right? That's where the Spokane Indians stepped in.
"They were kind enough to allow us to use their field," said Davis.
The Pacers have had the practice, they have the stadium, now all they need is a crowd.
"I think it's one of the coolest experiences–just seeing the community watching these athletes just come out and give it their all," Davis said.
In this game, the show of community will be the real home run.
Gates at Avista Stadium open up on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m., with first pitch taking place around 10:30.