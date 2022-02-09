SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City crews have installed metal fencing on the sidewalks underneath the Browne Street Viaduct in what the city is calling a "health and safety measure."
According to a release from the city, the fences are meant to make garbage cleanup more manageable along the walkways. The fencing creates a narrow walkway and blocks entry to the majority of the area people experiencing homelessness are known to camp.
The city's release doesn't focusses on the issue of litter and debris accumulating in the area and doesn't mention the potential displacement of people experiencing homelessness.
The release does however say, "additional space is still required to meet specific night-by-night areas of need. A search is underway for a temporary location to meet emergent sheltering needs related to weather, smoke, and other considerations, and separately for a solution that would add more permanent space to the system. Programming for each is anticipated to include supports to help transition individuals to appropriate resources and out of the shelter system."
The city also said the installation of fencing is "the latest in a series of resource enhancements to make downtown a welcoming environment."
"Over the past several months, the City and its partners have added co-ed overnight and day-use space, more space for women and families, a dedicated location for young adults, a service-intensive bridge housing program, and extended contracts beyond traditional seasonal agreements for space. Extra litter crews have also been added to clean high-traffic areas," the release read.