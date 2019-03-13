Spokane institution "Donut Parade" makes triumphant return

SPOKANE, Wash. - It was the return of a Spokane institution Wednesday morning in the Logan neighborhood.
The iconic doughnut shop, "Donut Parade" reopened after being shuttered for nearly three years. The shop was a fixture in north Spokane for decades before it closed.
Darrell Jones started the business back in 1968, making batches of his homemade doughnuts and maple bars, while his wife, Kathy, worked the counters and tables.
New owners Nathan and Christa Peabody say they've tried to keep the recipes and feeling as close to the original as possible.
It seems to have worked. They actually ran out of doughnuts Wednesday morning, only a few hours after they opened.
Nathan said he didn't know what to expect. He knew they would be busy, but had no idea just how busy.
The completely remodeled shop is now open from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m Monday - Saturday. The owners say they may eventually extend those hours.