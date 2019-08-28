The Spokane International Airport is adding new daily nonstop services to and from Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2020.
Alaska Airlines will offer twice-daily flights from Spokane to the Los Angeles International Airport and vice versa beginning on Jan. 7, 2020. The flights are currently scheduled for the following departures and arrivals:
- Depart GEG 7 a.m., arrive LAX 9:40 a.m.
- Depart GEG 4:40 p.m., arrive LAX 7:20 p.m.
- Depart LAX 9:30 a.m., arrive GEG 12:10 p.m.
- Depart LAX 8:05 p.m., arrive GEG 10:45 p.m.
Twice-daily service from Spokane to the San Francisco International Airport and vice versa will begin March 19, 2020. Departure and arrival times currently scheduled include
- Depart GEG 7 a.m.. arrive SFO 9:28 a.m.
- Depart GEG 4:20 p.m., arrive SFO 5:49 p.m.
- Depart SFO 9 a.m., arrive GEG 11:12 a.m.
- Depart SFO 7:35 p.m., arrive GEG 9:47 p.m.
Tickets area available now at alaskaair.com.
“We’re excited to offer even more nonstops between vibrant Pacific Northwest communities and our growing hubs in California,” Brett Catlin, the airline’s director of capacity planning and alliances, said in a statement.
