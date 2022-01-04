SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane International Airport continues to see flight cancellations and delays.
Right now all of the cancellations are for Seattle. According to Flight Aware, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport saw the most cancellations for incoming and outgoing flights in the world on Monday.
A combination of bad weather and surging COVID-19 cases have left airlines short staffed over the past week and a half. Because of this, many people decided to get in the car and try to drive to their destination. However, driving was not necessarily easily as winter weather shut down multiple Cascade mountain passes.