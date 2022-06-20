SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane International Airport (GEG) will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise on Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
It will be held on the ramp area near the USPS’ Regional Processing and Distribution Center and adjacent to Flightline Boulevard, located on the east side of the airfield.
The exercise will simulate an emergency response of personnel and equipment, with a number of volunteer "victims" to mimic different injuries and conditions, providing the airport's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Department and first responders the opportunity to practice the airport's Emergency Response plan and protocols for working with external agencies.
GEG is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to stage a full-scale exercise once every three years to ensure airport first responders are trained and prepared for emergencies.