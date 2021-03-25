SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane International Airport (GEG) TSA is now using several new technologies along with modified security procedures in anticipation of a spike in travelers over the spring break period.
Among the technological changes is new computed tomography (CT) scanners used to screen travelers' carry-on luggage. CT scanners allows TSA officers to view a 3-D image of the item being scanned, allowing TSA officers to check bags without manually opening them.
With the addition of CT scanners, travelers will be able to leave everything inside their carry-ons, including food and electronics.
TSA has also implemented Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) at GEG. With CAT, photo identification and flight information can be validated in near real-time, eliminating the need for documents to be handled by TSA officers.
When approaching a document checking podium where CAT is being used, travelers may be prompted to scan their own photo identification.
As part of TSA's modifications to their "Stay Healthy, Stay Secure" campaign, travelers can expect to see:
- All security officers wearing facemasks and gloves during screening, with those in close proximity to travelers wearing eye protection or a face shield.
- All travelers wearing masks covering their face and nose.
- Social distancing leading up to and in the security checkpoints.
- Increased frequency and intensity of cleaning and disinfecting surfaces in the security checkpoints including bins.