SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane residents may be seeing more planes flying overhead in their neighborhoods during the last two days of July.
The Spokane International Airport announced its primary runway will be closed from 8:00 am - 4:00 p.m., July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 for routine maintenance work.
During the temporary closure, arriving and departing flights will be using a secondary runway. Use of the secondary runway requires aircraft traffic to fly in a more east-west direction, according to the airport. This will result in additional aircraft traffic over neighborhoods that are not routinely overflown.
"From time to time the airport needs to perform routine maintenance work on the airfield," Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter said. "For safety purposes the optimal way to complete these projects is by closing the primary runway and shifting traffic to the secondary runway. As a result, aircraft arrival and departure patterns will be altered for a short time."
During the closure, teams will be upgrading in-pavement sensors, touching up paint markings and mowing around each side of the primary runway.
No commercial or cargo service will be affected by the two-day project, according to the airport.