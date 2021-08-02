Spokane Interstate Fair hiring

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is accepting applicants for positions on their 2021 fair crew.

To apply, fill out an application online, then bring I.D. and your social security information to the fair office at 404 N. Havana Street #1.

Download PDF SIF flyer

Some of the available positions are in ticketing and sanitation, according to their flyer. 

Tags