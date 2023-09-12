When Shannon Gertsch's two-and-a-half-year-old grandson Austin was diagnosed with Autism over a year ago, she knew her family would need to adapt. She said events like a sensory day at the Spokane County Interstate Fair are essential.
"That awareness just you said helps people understand that these kids are out here, and they need these kinds of events for them," said Gertsch.
Catering to children like Austin who have Autism or have a sensory disability moves her, "It's very emotional for me. These events they're just for them."
Holly Goodman, the Executive Director of the ISAAC Foundation, says Tuesday's event created an inclusive environment for all families, "We want to feel like there's a place in our community for all of us."
Along with no lights or loud music on the rides, the fair also had quiet spaces for families to regroup with sensory stations and a map to show where rides and events were planned.
"With a little bit of thought and planning, you can really create a sensory supportive opportunity with all things if you try and sit down and have some intention," said Goodman.
Gertsch said creating species and events for children like Austin helps them come out of their shells, "just because you have a child on the spectrum, or whatever disability, it doesn't mean that they have to stay in the house to be sheltered, they need these experiences."