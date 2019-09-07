The Spokane Interstate Fair is officially in season! The 68th annual fair will feature traditional favorites, including fair food, rides, performances, vendors, livestock and more.
New favorites such as a pirate-themed high dive show will be featured at the fair this year, as well as the Bites and Beets stage in the food court area.
Here are some of the events going on during the fair:
September 7
- Spokane Interstate PRCA Rodeo at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
September 8
- Ladies Day, free entry for all ladies from 10 a.m. to noon
- Kids Mutton Bustin' at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6:15 p.m.
- Racing Pigs at 1 p.m.
September 9
- Senior Day, Spokane Transit offers $2 rides for seniors to get to the fair
- Critter County at 10 a.m.
- The Sinbad High Dive Pirate Show at 2 p.m.
- Shenandoah and Restless Heart Concert at 7 p.m.
September 10
- Hassie Club Car Show at 10 a.m.
- The Sinbad High Dive Pirate Show at 2 p.m.
- Trace Adkins Concert at 7 p.m.
September 11
- Inland Empire Mustang Club Car show at 10 a.m.
- Carpet Barn's Partrior's Day at 10 a.m.
- The Sinbad High Dive Pirate Show at 2 p.m.
- Foreigner Concert at 7 p.m.
September 12
- Street Tin Car Club Car Show at 10 a.m.
- The Sinbad High Dive Pirate Show at 2 p.m.
- Pop Evil Concert
September 13
- Low Range Ridge Runner's Car Show at 10 A.M.
- The Sinbad High Dive Pirate Show at 2 p.m.
- Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.
September 14
- Model T Ford Club of America's Car show at 10 a.m.
- The Sinbad High Dive Pirate Show at 2 p.m.
- Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.
September 15
- Mopars Unlimited Spokane Car Show at 10 a.m.
- The Sinbad High Dive Pirate Show at 2 p.m.
- Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.
A full list of all events can be found on the Spokane County Interstate Fair Facebook page.