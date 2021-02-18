...Snow to increase tonight and linger into Friday...
Light snow will spread across eastern Washington this
afternoon. Snow is expected to intensify through this evening with
impacts to the commute. Snow will taper off Friday morning over
much of the area, but will continue over Stevens Pass and into
the Central Panhandle Mountains into Friday afternoon.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Sandpoint,
Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain
Road, Colville, Northport, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Orin-Rice Road, Flowery
Trail Road, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights,
Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute and may impact the
morning commute on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
