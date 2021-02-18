Unknown male

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detective is looking for assistance in identifying a male who was at a crime scene and may have information regarding an incident that occurred last October near 2nd and Thor. 

The investigator is looking for information on this individual to help identify all potential witnesses as part of the investigation.

If you have any information, please call Detective Bohanek at 509-477-3223.

