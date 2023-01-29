SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Jewish Cultural Film Festival has returned for 2023, boasting in-person film screenings for the first time since the pandemic began.
The annual festival has been showing in Spokane for almost 20 years, and this year's edition features 10 films shown over the course of eight days, both in-person and online.
The in-person film screenings are held at Gonzaga University's Wolff Auditorium in the Jepson Center.
Organizers said the festival is an event for Jewish people to celebrate their culture, but also serves as an opportunity to educate non-Jewish members of the community about the Jewish experience.
"Spokane has a relatively small Jewish population, and it's definitely true that understanding and awareness of what it means to be Jewish isn't as widespread here as it might be in other places," said Neal Schindler.
Schindler is the director of the film festival, and the executive director of Spokane Jewish Family Services, a local nonprofit organization.
One of the key ways films can educate people, Schindler said, is by humanizing the experiences of people in the middle of historic conflicts or situations, like the Holocaust or the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"A lot of issues people have a very abstract understanding of, and if they have a more concrete sense of what it means to be a person in that situation at that time, that's powerful, and film can do that."
The festival has its loyal fans who stuck with it through the pandemic and virtual film screenings, like Judy Silverstein.
"It was something to take my mind off things at home, it was a wonderful diversion," Silverstein said.
Silverstein said one of her favorite parts of the festival are the virtual question and answer sessions with the filmmakers.
"Especially when you can ask them questions or get their perspective on why they did such and such in a particular scene," Silverstein said.
One of the biggest messages from the festival: "There's no single way to be Jewish, there's no one thing that being Jewish means," Schindler said.
That's why Schindler makes it a point to show several different films on a variety of subjects related to the Jewish experience around the globe.
"It's important to not see being Jewish as a monolithic identity, it's kaleidoscopically diverse," Schindler said.
There will be two more films shown at the Wolff Auditorium on Monday night starting at 7 p.m.
The festival's schedule can be seen by clicking here, and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
More information on the festival can be found by visiting their website, by clicking here.