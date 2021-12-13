SPOKANE, Wash. – It took the jury in the David Pettis murder trial less than two days of deliberations to find him guilty of the first degree murder of his wife Peggy. The couple had been together for 35 years, married for 33. Prosecutors say this case came down to David’s infatuation for another woman and desire to cash in on his wife’s three ‘substantial’ life insurance policies.
Testimony stated Peggy’s cause of death was an overdose of Hydrocodone pills. Prosecutors said David laced Peggy’s ice cream with the crushed up medication. But the couple’s only daughter says she witnessed her mom crush up pills in a coffee mug when she was in pain, and then put them in desserts.
“I do (think her death was accidental,)” they couple’s daughter Elizabeth Culp said. “Justice was (not served.) They'll say it was. (Other family members) will tell you I'm daddy's little girl, and I'm just standing up for my daddy, but do you think I'd stand up for a man if I thought even the slightest that he killed my mom?”
Pettis slumped over when the verdict was read Monday afternoon. He’d been out on bail awaiting this trail, but shortly after his conviction, he was hand cuffed and taken to the Spokane County Jail. Elizabeth was briefly able to hug him before that.
"He (just said) that he loves me,” Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth told KHQ she knew her father had re-connected with a high school flame in the months prior to her mother’s death. The woman took the stand as a prosecution witness, contradicting what she had told SCSO detectives and admitting the two had been intimate. An email David sent the woman was also read to the jury in which he asked for her ring size and told her he wanted to ‘build a kingdom’ with her by his side.
In closing arguments, prosecutors also told the jury David had called a realtor on the east coast where the woman lived, and told the realtor he had plans to ‘be out there next month,’ and that he ‘wished it was sooner.’ That call was made in the weeks prior to Peggy Pettis’ death.
Elizabeth says she saw a photo of her dad and the woman on Facebook after they had seen each other at a funeral for a mutual friend. She recalled another family member giving David a stern warning about the relationship.
“She put her hands on his shoulder and said to him, ‘Be careful, (this woman) will get you in trouble,’” she said.
The couple lived in Cheney together and in addition to Elizabeth, they also had a son. The couple was known to take in many kids going through a hard time and giving them a safe place to go.
Peggy’s niece, Katreena Mabe, says they helped raise her, and the verdict comes with a mix of emotions for the entire family unit.
“This is a very rough time for our family,” Katreena said. “Dave was part of our family for 35 years. We are relieved there is a resolution. We hope we can now go forward with healing.”
She said Peggy’s death created a horrible rift in their family, one she wants to see repaired.
“We will always have hope for reconciliation,” she said.
David told KHQ in an interview that he had nothing to do with Peggy’s murder. He told us he loved her deeply and never would have hurt her. He never took the stand in his own defense.
Pettis will be sentenced on January 12th.