SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A jury has found Mark Moen guilty of child molestation and unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, Moen was found guilty of two counts of 1st-degree child molestation and one count of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.

Moen was found not guilty on two charges of 1st-degree rape of a child.

According to police, Moen was arrested on January 23, 2017, stemming from an investigation by sexual assault unit detective Brandon Armstrong.

The investigation began when Detective Armstrong received information from a 7-year-old victim, who was well-known to Moen, reported Moen had sexually assaulted her over five months in 2016.

Then 57-year-old Moen was booked into the Spokane County Jail but was later released on January 17, 2017, after posting a $100,000 bond, according to police.

The trial began in January 2019.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 28, where he faces a standard range sentence of 98 to 130 months minimum and up to and including life in prison.

If Moen is released, he will be under lifetime Washington State Department of Corrections supervision and required to register as a sex offender.