SPOKANE, Wash. - Downtown Spokane and the surrounding area has a fresh coating of snow Thursday morning, with more continuing to fall into the afternoon. Streets, especially arterials and residentials, are facing renewed slick conditions. Some of which were still covered from the previous snowfall.
The City of Spokane is responding with a full-city plow. They said in a release that crews will work 24 hours, 7 days a week until every street within the city is plowed.
The increased effort is expected to take three days to complete. Crews will have reinforcements in the form of people from the city's water and wastewater teams assisting in the plow.
Crews are focusing on arterial streets as of midday Thursday and said they plan to move into residential areas Thursday night. You can check out the order in which your street will be plowed on the city's website.