SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement officials confirmed a suspect was arrested following an hours-long standoff on South Glenrose in Spokane Thursday night.
At a press conference held near the scene of the standoff, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said the suspect is receiving medical care after he exchanged fire with deputies. He also said he was not aware of any injuries to any officers.
Nowels said the standoff stemmed from an incident the night before, when deputies responded to a man who was in crisis at the house. They engaged the man, at which time he pointed a firearm at deputies.
Deputies deescalated and left the house, according to Nowels. Undercover deputies remained on the scene to make sure the man did not pose a threat. On Thursday, the suspect drove to a nearby Safeway where he threatened customers, which "changed the dynamic and forced (the sheriff's office's hand," and deputies attempted to arrest him later that evening.
Because deputies fired weapons at the suspect, the Spokane Independent Investigative Response team will investigate the incident, however it's not yet clear which agency will lead the investigation.
Sheriff Nowels could not confirm who fired shots first, but suggested the SIIR investigation would uncover that.
Updated: April 13 at 9:45 p.m.
What sounded like tear gas canisters were fired into a home where a suspect has been barricaded for nearly three hours on Spokane's South Hill at about 9 p.m.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies demanded the suspect come out of the house before they fired the apparent tear gas into the home.
It marked a significant uptick in activity at the scene, which had been essentially dormant for nearly an hour.
Shortly after the gas was fired, a number of first responder vehicles left the scene, though law enforcement would not confirm if there had been any resolution.
Updated: April 13 at 9:30 p.m.
Spokane County sheriff's deputies have surrounded a house on the 5500 block of South Glenrose in Moran Prairie, a few blocks north of Moran Prairie Elementary.
Dozens of Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies, Spokane Police Department officers and Washington State Patrol troopers have gathered around the house.
Deputies demanded a suspect leave the house over a loudspeaker, saying the suspect is under arrest. Deputies also said they could provide medical care if the suspect is hurt.
SCSO's Air1 helicopter flew overhead early in the incident but has since left. Multiple SWAT bearcats have also responded to the scene.
First responders have closed 57th east of Palouse Highway and Glenrose south of Havana. Law enforcement officers have warned the public to avoid the area.
