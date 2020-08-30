Spokane leaders are asking for peace on social media ahead of Sunday's #MarchforJacobBlake in downtown Spokane.
On Saturday afternoon, Mayor Woodward posted the following on her Facebook page.
As protests turn violent in cities across the country and in our region, I am thankful that events in Spokane have...Posted by Nadine Woodward on Saturday, August 29, 2020
The Spokane Police Department has tweeted several messages ahead of the event.
SPD will be taking an observational approach to the protests this weekend to keep everyone safe. While we support all individual’s right to free speech and peaceable assembly, once an event becomes a harbor for crime, SPD will bring them to a conclusion.— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) August 29, 2020
The people of Spokane have largely gathered peacefully during a series of protests this summer.— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) August 30, 2020
Keep it up, keep it free from damage to property or persons, let’s unite peacefully in our differences Spokane!
Reminder to protest leaders and participants to remain peaceful and lawful so that your voices can be heard without infringing on the rights and liberties of others. Community should expect police to protect safety and property if peaceful assembly morphs into criminal activity.— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) August 30, 2020
The #MarchforJacobBlake will begin at the Red Wagon at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30. The Facebook event page is available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.