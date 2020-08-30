Nadine 2

Spokane leaders are asking for peace on social media ahead of Sunday's #MarchforJacobBlake in downtown Spokane. 

On Saturday afternoon, Mayor Woodward posted the following on her Facebook page. 

As protests turn violent in cities across the country and in our region, I am thankful that events in Spokane have...



The Spokane Police Department has tweeted several messages ahead of the event.  

The #MarchforJacobBlake will begin at the Red Wagon at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30. The Facebook event page is available here.

