"It was odd to wake up and read that in the paper today."
Spokane mayoral candidate, Ben Stuckart, was one of several who were allegedly under surveillance by State Representative Matt Shea.
In emails obtained by our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Stuckart, along with Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, City Council members Lori Kinnear and Breean Beggs, were listed in emails that were added to their collection of research on political opponents.
"I'm an elected official, people say things all the time about me," Stuckart said, "but I worry when white nationalism is so prominent in our region and how that affects our multi ethnic, multi-cultural communities."
Shea came under fire most recently for his support of "Team Rugged," a Washington-based group that "provides patriotic and biblical training on war for young men."
As for Stuckart, he called on Shea to resign.
"I agree with the NAACP and call on every person running for office in our region and to denounce Matt Shea and his threats of violence and intimidation and ask for his immediate resignation or removal from office," Stuckart said.
The Spokane chapter of the NAACP did not mince words when it called on local leaders to denounce Matt Shea and the Washington State House of Representatives to expel him from office.
In their statement, the NAACP said Shea uses his platform to promote hate and violence.
Kurtis Robinson, the President of the Spokane chapter, says people across Washington state are tired of Shea's behavior.
"It just doesn't represent the best of us," said Robinson, "and it never really did but for it to just be so out in the open like that is really kind of calling out that spirit in people that they are just tired of that kind of behavior from people who should know better and do better."
We also reached out to others listed in The Spokesman-Review article that were under surveillance by Shea.
Spokane Fire Chief sent us a statement saying:
"I am an advocate for equal rights for everyone, and believe strongly in developing/maintaining an inclusive workplace that values diversity and opposes bias. Those are organizational values that the Spokane Fire Department supports and celebrates. Respect and fairness isn't liberal agenda, it's the law."