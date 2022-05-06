Spokane's City Council is considering a new ordinance that would increase the cost that big events in Spokane pay for public safety and security. The full ordinance is written out in the council’s advanced agenda for May 9.
The ordinance identifies two cost recovery methods for Special Events. The first is an administrative processing fee that is required at the time of the application.
- $50 for Small Event (0-50 attendees)
- $100 for Medium Event (51-1000 attendees)
- $250 for Large Event (1001-10,000 attendees)
- $500 for Extra Large Event (10,001 or more attendees)
The second is the cost of the police officers and other city personnel involved in the Special Event, for things like security, crowd control, clean up, and so on.
Legacy events, like Bloomsday, Hoopfest, and Pig Out in the Park would pay increasingly more per year, based on this new system. For example, Hoopfest's costs would go from $22,500 in 2023 to $90,000 in 2025 and beyond. See the chart below for the full breakdown of each event.
The city says the plan is to phase in the costs over 4 years: 0% cost recovery in 2022, 25% in 2023, 50% in 2024 and then starting in 2025 an ongoing flat fee charge.
The city says much of these events have been sunken costs, meaning they don't see a return on the investment of time and personnel. This ordinance, "would recover funds from events previously not charged."